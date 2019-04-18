IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-110

In the Matter of

The Estate of

Bessie Jean Chandler,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration of the Estate of Bessie Jean Chandler, deceased, having been granted to Rodney Chandler, Personal Representative, on the 9th day of April, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Rodney Chandler

Personal Representative

Terry Gillis, LLC

Attorney for

Personal Representative

204 4th Street SW

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Publish: April 18, April 25 and May 2, 2019.

Mountain Valley News