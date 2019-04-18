IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-110
In the Matter of
The Estate of
Bessie Jean Chandler,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters of Administration of the Estate of Bessie Jean Chandler, deceased, having been granted to Rodney Chandler, Personal Representative, on the 9th day of April, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Rodney Chandler
Personal Representative
Terry Gillis, LLC
Attorney for
Personal Representative
204 4th Street SW
Fort Payne, AL 35967
Publish: April 18, April 25 and May 2, 2019.
Mountain Valley News