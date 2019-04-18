IN THE PROBATE COURT, STATE OF ALABAMA, DEKALB COUNTY

IN RE: The Estate of

Cornelia Burt Mitchell,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters of Administration having been granted to the undersigned on the 12th day of April, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of Probate of said county.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against the estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

This the 4th day of April, 2019.

Wallace Gordon Burt

Personal Representative

Publish: April 18, April 25 and May 2, 2019.

Mountain Valley News