IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA
CASE NO: 2019-19
IN RE: The Matter of
The Estate of
Peggy Pippin,
deceased
Notice To File Claims
Letters Testamentary in the Estate of Peggy Pippin, deceased, having been granted to
Cynthia Lynn Trimble, Executrix, on the 16th day of April, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.
Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
Done this the 16th day of April, 2019.
Ronnie Osborn
Probate Judge of
DeKalb County,
Alabama
Publish: April 18, April 25 and May 2, 2019.
Mountain Valley News