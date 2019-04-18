IN THE PROBATE COURT OF DEKALB COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO: 2019-19

IN RE: The Matter of

The Estate of

Peggy Pippin,

deceased

Notice To File Claims

Letters Testamentary in the Estate of Peggy Pippin, deceased, having been granted to

Cynthia Lynn Trimble, Executrix, on the 16th day of April, 2019, by the Honorable Ronnie Osborn, Judge of the Probate Court of DeKalb County.

Notice Is Hereby Given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 16th day of April, 2019.

Ronnie Osborn

Probate Judge of

DeKalb County,

Alabama

Publish: April 18, April 25 and May 2, 2019.

Mountain Valley News