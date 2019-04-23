DeKalb County Disposal Day

Need to have old documents shredded? How about the disposal of expired medications? Have paint, household chemicals, light bulbs, batteries or electronics you need to dispose of?

Leadership DeKalb Class of 2019 will hold a Disposal Day On April 27th from 8am-12pm at First State Bank of Rainsville. There will be a Shred truck provided by the Better Business Bureau of North Alabama and a chemical disposal truck on sight along with the DeKalb County Sheriffs Office providing medication disposal.

This is a free service provided to all residents of DeKalb County. There is a Maximum of 3 bags or boxes of paper and ammunition, or radioactive material will not be accepted. Only individuals may

participate not businesses.

Many thanks to sponsors DC Gas, Vulcraft, The City of Rainsville, GH Metal Solutions and Marshall/DeKalb Electric. Many local municipalities, businesses, and individuals also donated money for this free community event.

For more information call the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce at 256.845.2741.