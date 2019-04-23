Fort Payne Police Department 4-19-19

4/19/2019

Monday April 15th

4 Arrests

Billy Michael McKinney, age 46 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia at 12:22 am

Matthew John King, age 24 of Henagar, was arrested for Public Intoxication at 11:45 am

Robert Joseph Hairell, age 21 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a Warrant for Public Intoxication at 11:47 am

Daruice Rashaun Maddox, age 21 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a Warrant for Failure to Appear at 5:24 pm

Tuesday April 16th

6 Arrests

Robert James Dumas, age 35 of Gadsden, was arrested on a Warrant for Outside Agency at 6:05 pm

Jamey Keith Harrison, age 34 of Gadsden, was arrested for Theft of Property at 6:30 pm

Lindsey Kori Bates, age 32 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Theft of Property at 6:13 pm

Anthony Lawayne Ladd, age 29 of Jacksonville, was arrested on Two Warrants for Contempt of Court at 4:24 pm

Levi Colton Wigley, age 20 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Two Warrants for Assault and Theft by Deception at 6:51 pm

Jonathan Dwayne Hightower, age 32 of Gadsden, was arrested on a Revocation Warrant and a Warrant for Driving While Suspended at 6:50 pm

Wednesday April 17th

1 Arrest

Jimmy Dale Haynes, age 43 of Fort Payne, was arrested on Three Warrants for Carrying a Concealed Weapon Without a Permit, DUI and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia at 11:16 am

Thursday April 18th

3 Arrests

Stoney Lee Baugh, age 51 of Collinsville, was arrested for Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Law Enforcement, Reckless Endangerment, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest and Possession of a Controlled Substance at 2:36 am

Sunny Bridget Kay, age 38 of Fort Payne, was arrested on a Warrant for Outside Agency at 2:45 pm

Joseph Adam Long, age 39 of Fort Payne, was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and a Warrant for Outside Agency at 5:25 pm