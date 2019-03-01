Jackson County Sheriff’s Report

Incidents

Friday, February 22

A report of possession of a forged instrument on Highway 72 in Stevenson.

A report of burglary on County Road 46 in Hollywood.

A report of harassment on Pleasant Hill Road in Dutton.

A report of theft on County Road 33 in Fackler.

A report of possession of a controlled substance on Highway 35 in Scottsboro.

Saturday, February 23

A report of possession of a controlled substance on County Road 326 in Flat Rock.

A report of possession of a controlled substance on County Road 18 in Dutton.

A report of harassment on County Road 84 in Woodville.

A report of harassment on County Road 228 in Scottsboro.

Sunday, February 24

A report of DUI on Windsor Drive in Scottsboro.

A report of criminal trespassing on County Road 474 in Section.

Monday, February 25

A report of possession of a controlled substance on Highway 117 in Flat Rock.

A report of resisting arrest on County Road 19 in Section.

Arrests

Friday, February 26

Christopher Anthony Jones, 58 of Dutton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Tammie Bailey Jones, 57 of Section, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband second degree.

Stantaze Marqui Kelly, 28 of Hollywood, was charged with menacing, criminal trespassing first degree, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a pistol by a drunk/addict.

Kerry Dewaun Sartin, 41 of Dutton, was charged with being a fugitive from justice.

Saturday, February 23

Leonard Stephen Character Jr., 39 of Dutton, was charged with possession of marijuana first degree, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Billy Stanley Matthews, 51 of Scottsboro, was arrested on a probation revocation.

Patrick Blake Roberts, 30 of Flat Rock, was charged with DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, carrying a pistol without a permit and possession of a controlled substance.

Sunday, February 24

Arron Deonte Gooden, 35 of Huntsville, was charged with attempting to elude.

Curtis Lee Cottingham, 81 of Pisgah, was charged with negotiating a worthless instrument.

Heather Celeste Murray, 26 of South Pittsburg, Tennessee, was arrested on a probation revocation and charged with failure to pay.

Justin Andrew Smith, 27 of Scottsboro, was charged with DUI.

Connie Jean Steele, 44 of Hollywood, was arrested on a probation revocation.