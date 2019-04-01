April: Child Abuse Awareness Month

DeKalb County Commission President, Rickey Harcrow, signed a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Awareness Month. Elizabeth Wheatley, Executive Director for the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center reported on the seriousness of child abuse in Dekalb County and the steps being taken to assist those children suffering from abuse.

Child abuse is not a pleasant thing to think about or discuss. Children suffering physically and emotionally at the hands of an abuser cause emotions of our own to rise to the point of anger and disgust. It is hard to imagine that a county filled with children who win awards in education and state championships in athletics is a county also filled with children who have lost their innocence because of abuse.

In 2018, DeKalb County Department of Human Resources (DHR) received 591 reports of child abuse and neglect involving 978 children. While the number of reports of abuse in our area is unfortunate, DeKalb County is fortunate to have a team of professionals who come together to work these difficult cases.

The DeKalb County team members include the District Attorney’s office, DHR, Sheriff’s Office Investigators, Fort Payne City Police Investigators, Juvenile Probation, Nurse Practitioners, and the Children’s Advocacy Center. Each of them have specific roles from investigation, disposition, prosecution, child safety, and therapy.

The Children’s Advocacy Center’s contribution to the team in 2018 included conducting 202 investigative interviews of children; providing 2,645 individual therapy sessions for 481 victims of abuse; supervising 525 visits of 127 children with their non-custodial parents; and making child abuse awareness presentations for 3,696 students.

Finally, during the month of April, if you see a member of the team that works child abuse cases, thank them for their dedication and share a word of encouragement. When you see a child, be reminded that they are at-risk of abuse and say a prayer of protection.