Bands Of Excellence

DeKalb County Schools are home to many talented sports teams ranging from football, to volleyball, basketball, baseball, tennis, golf, and many others that often receive a lot of recognition. Another talented group of high school students that also deserve recognition and praise are our local band students. Students participating in band spend countless hours year round practicing their skill to perform both on the field and in the concert hall. During the summer months, they may march till they drop, preparing to present their halftime shows for Friday night football. During the remainder of the year, they perfect their craft to perform for audiences of all kinds: ranging from concerts for local school children and parents, to competition style performances displayed before a panel of qualified judges at the numerous competitions bands attend throughout the year.

Mountain Valley News would like to take this opportunity to recognize two local bands for their superior ratings at their recent competitions. First of all, Cornerstone Christian Academy’s Concert Band recently attended the Alabama Music Performance Assessment where they received all Superior Ratings in all categories. Jimmy Hobbs is the band director for the concert band. Congratulations on this great accomplishment.

Another high school band worthy of praise is the Plainview High School Band. The band is directed by Chris Davis. Plainview also received all Superior Ratings at the Alabama State Music Performance Assessment. Congratulations and thank you for your dedication to your craft.