Fort Payne Police Department

Date: 03/26/2019

On March 21st a body of a white male was discovered in a small creek adjacent to Prestwood Avenue South SW. Chief Randy Bynum stated that the body was recovered by Fort Payne Police Department, Fort Payne Fire Department and Rescue personnel. The deceased victim was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Huntsville to confirm the identity of the male subject. Preliminary results from the autopsy did not yield any violent trauma to the body that would have caused the death of the male subject Bynum stated. The victim has been identified as James Thomas Phillips, age 25 of the Jacksonville, Alabama area. The investigation continues awaiting further testing from the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.