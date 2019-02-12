City Officials Honor Hero

By Sherri Blevins

The Rainsville City Council recognized Fireman Derrick Summerford at the Rainsville City Council meeting on Monday, February 4, 2019 for his heroic actions in rescuing a Rainsville citizen from a burning apartment. Councilman Derek Rosson, along with the other councilmen, commended Summerford for being willing to sacrifice his safety to save someone else. The council also extended their appreciation to all emergency responders.

During the city council meeting, the following actions were taken:

• Approved the minutes from the last meeting

• Approved the purchase of office furniture from Thomas & Son to remodel three offices at city hall, at a cost of $2,506.00

• Announced the February 20, USDA Meeting to be held at 10:00am at the city hall

• Approved the posting of a full-time Sanitation/Drive Thru position (2/5/19 – 2/13/19)

• Approved the transfer of Matt Crum from Police Officer to Revenue Officer effective February 4, 2019

• Reported the work on Chavies Bridge is at a slow stage with expected finish date sometime at summer’s end

• Approved the purchase of one hundred garbage cans from Toter at a cost of $6,437.21

• Approved Resolution 2-4-2019 declaring a 1986 Street Department Dump Truck as Surplus

• Approved a $500.00 sponsorship to the Shriner’s Rodeo

• Approved the purchase of underground wiring at the Field of Dreams for vendor power from Laney Electric at a cost of $9,872.60

• Empowered the mayor to sign the Tower Use and Generator Use Agreement with Farmers Telephone Cooperative for emergency response radios

• Approved the internal and external posting for the position of Assistant Chief at the Rainsville Fire Department

• Set Thursday, February 21, 2019 as the next meeting date

The meeting was then adjourned.