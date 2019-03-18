DCTC Masonry Competition

By Bonita Wilborn

The DeKalb County Technology Center (DCTC) recently held its local SkillsUSA Masonry Competition. SkillsUSA is a national organization for students enrolled in career technical education and health science occupations programs. Students from high schools throughout DeKalb County competed in the four hour event in hopes of securing a spot to represent the masonry program at the state SkillsUSA Masonry competition to be held on April 15-17 in Birmingham.

There were two divisions in which students could compete; second year students competed against one another in one contest, and first year students competed in the other. First and second place winners in each division will go to the state competition.

Contest judges were members of the masonry advisory committee. They all have diverse backgrounds in the masonry trade.

DCTC Director, Jonathan Phillips, commented, “We here at the Technology Center are very proud of all of our students, and we look forward to our winners representing our school at the state and national levels. We would like to thank our judges, our business and industry supporters, and all others that help to make this program possible.”