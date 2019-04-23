Death Penalty In Murder Case

By Bonita Wilborn

In a press release from the District Attorney’s office, it has been stated that steps have been taken to pursue the death penalty in the capital murder case against Christopher Wayne Madison.

On April 9, District Judge, Jeremy Taylor, laid out the schedule for the case and stated that prosecutors had 150 days to decide if they were pursuing the death penalty. Given that option, DeKalb County prosecutors have decided to pursue the death penalty if a guilty verdict is issued in Madison’s capital murder case.

Christopher Madison was charged with capital murder in early March in the brutal, intentional death of eleven-year-old Amberly Barnett. Investigators found her body in a wooded area approximately 200 yards behind Madison’s home in Collinsville. Authorities ruled strangulation as the cause of death.