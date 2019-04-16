DeKalb County Makes Top 10

By Sherri Blevins

DeKalb County Commission President, Rickey Harcrow, announced at the April 9, 2019, DeKalb County Commission Meeting that DeKalb County has been ranked as the sixth most financially sound county in the state of Alabama. He credited this achievement to the excellent work conducted by County Administrator Matt Sharp and his staff, along with the conscientious effort made by the different department heads in treating the county’s money as the “people’s” money and not their own. Harcrow relayed the idea that the county doesn’t have all the money it wants and not even all the money it needs to accomplish its goals, but the employees manage what money they do have well.

During the meeting, Superintendent Broyles updated the commission on the status of the road repair work completed on Tutwiler Gap stating that he expects to have the Gap reopened sometime next week. Commissioner Black questioned Broyles on the status of the Highway 35 repair work. Broyles explained that before the work could begin, estimates for the repairs had to be collected and approved. He also stated that the Wade Gap project was on hold awaiting funding approval.

The Commission then acted on the following items:

• Approved forwarding Gary Young’s $1,600.00 damage claim to the insurance carrier

• Awarded the Bituminous Surface Treatment Bid to Charles E. Watts

• Approved CR 8 Speed Limit Resolution – changing the speed limit on County Road 8 in the Roden Town area to 40mph

• Hired Dustin Walker as a full-time employee at the jail

• Promoted Brad Edmondson to Captain at the Sheriff’s Department

• Promoted Sergeant Seth Green to Lieutenant at the Sheriff’s Department

• Promoted Deputy Jeff Bain to Sergeant at the Sheriff’s Department

• Promoted Deputy Willie Underwood to Sergeant at the Sheriff’s Department

• Promoted Deputy Nathaniel Bates to Sergeant at the Sheriff’s Department

• Promoted Deputy Andy Brown to Deputy Sergeant at the Command Post

• Announced April 23, 2019 as the next meeting date

President Harcrow then adjourned the meeting.