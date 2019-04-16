Easter Is On It’s Way

By Sherri Blevins

Easter 2019 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 21. People all over the world celebrate this special day using many different symbols and traditions. Christians view this day as the most holy of all holidays as it represents Jesus’s resurrection from the tomb after his death on the cross. How did this special day become associated with eggs, rabbits, and candy?

As with many holidays, Easter symbols and traditions can be traced back for centuries. Bits and pieces of Easter celebrations from different cultures around the world made their way to the United States during the development of our country. A quick search on the Internet provides some answers as to why we celebrate Easter the way we do.

According to www.history.com many cherished Easter traditions have been around for centuries. First, let’s look at the Easter Bunny. In the article, Easter Symbols and Traditions, the exact origins of the Easter Bunny are unclear, but rabbits, known to be prolific procreators, are described to be ancient symbols of fertility and new life. The article states that according to some sources, the Easter bunny first arrived in America in the 1700s with German immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania and transported their tradition of an egg-laying hare called “Osterhase” or “Oschter Haws”. Their children made nests in which this creature could lay its colored eggs. Eventually, the custom spread across the U.S. and the fabled rabbit’s Easter morning deliveries expanded to include chocolate and other types of candy and gifts, while decorated baskets replaced nests. Additionally, children often left out carrots for the bunny in case he got hungry from all his hopping.

Even though Easter is a religious holiday, Easter eggs are likely connected to pagan traditions. According to the same article, the egg is associated with spring celebrations. From a Christian perspective, Easter eggs are said to represent Jesus’ emergence from the tomb and resurrection. The tradition of egg decorating extends back to the 13th century. One possible reason for this tradition is that eggs were formerly a forbidden food during the Lenten season (another religious remembrance), so people would paint and decorate them to signify the end of the penance and fasting period. They would then consume the eggs on Easter as a celebration. Easter egg hunts and egg rolling are two popular egg-related traditions. Most people in DeKalb County are familiar with Easter egg hunts, but for an Easter egg roll check out Washington D.C. In the U.S., the White House Easter Egg Roll, a race in which children push decorated, hard-boiled eggs across the White House lawn, happens each Monday following Easter Sunday. Rutherford B. Hayes hosted the first White House Roll in 1878.

Retail industries have also found a way to benefit from the Easter holiday. According to www.history.com , Easter is the second best-selling candy holiday in America, after Halloween. The three top selling Easter candies are: chocolate eggs – dating back to the early 19th century Europe, jellybeans – dating back to the 1930s – whose origins can be traced back to the Biblical days to a treat called Turkish Delight, and marshmallow Peeps, which first stocked the shelves in the 1950s.

New York City started one of its own Easter traditions back in the mid-1800s, when the highest in society would attend Easter services at different locations on Fifth Avenue churches. After services, they would stroll outside showing off their new spring attire including the famous Easter bonnet. Everyday citizens started showing up along Fifth Avenue to view the latest fashions. The famous Easter parade reached its peak by the mid-20th century, and in 1948, the popular film Easter Parade made its debut starring Fred Astaire and Judy Garland and featuring the music of Irving Berlin. The title song includes the famous lyrics, “In your Easter bonnet, with all the frills upon it. You’ll be the grandest lady in the Easter parade.” According to the same article mentioned above, the Easter Parade tradition lives on in Manhattan, with Fifth Avenue from 49th Street to 57Th Street being shut down during the day to traffic. The tradition has spread to other American cities as well. Will Rainsville be next?