First Founders Club Meeting

On Monday, April 8, 2019, a new organization geared toward building working relationships between members of the community and elected officials on every level held its first meeting at Kelly’s Kitchen in Rainsville.

This organization, known as The Founders Club, had more than 100 professionals and influential members of the community in attendance to hear Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth discuss the role of his new office and what’s being undertaken in 2019.

The club’s Executive Director, Jordan Doufexis, spoke to those in attendance. He said, “This organization is about bringing together entrepreneurs, parents, teachers, farmers, pastors, laborers, and community leaders that have no interest in the political rhetoric that’s become so common and unproductive, but they do want to be able to discuss actual issues that affect the everyday lives of the people of northeast Alabama. This organization is about building relationships in a relaxed setting where ideas can be heard, not just argued.”

The Founders Club will hold a monthly meeting that includes a guest speaker. You can learn more about the next meeting and becoming a member at founderspac.org.