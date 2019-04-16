First Responders Day Set

By Bonita Wilborn

First Responder – someone designated or trained to respond to an emergency. First Responders are known nationally as people who put their lives on the line to serve their communities. First responders run toward danger as others are running away.

A first responder is not just the ordinary citizen who might witness an accident or other tragic event and happen to be first at the scene. A first responder is a person with specialized training, who is among the first to arrive and provide assistance at the scene of an emergency, such as an accident, natural disaster, or terrorist attack. First responders typically include paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, firefighters, rescuers, and other trained members of organizations connected with this type of work.

First responders must be trained to deal with a wide array of potential medical emergencies. Because of the high level of stress and uncertainty associated with the position, first responders must maintain physical and mental health.

The term “first responder” refers to those individuals who in the early stages of an incident are responsible for the protection and preservation of life, property, evidence, and the environment. They are also responsible for emergency management, public health, clinical care, public works, and other skilled support personnel such as equipment operators that provide immediate support services during prevention, response, and recovery operations.

Many first responders spend a third of their lives away from their families as they must be on duty for long hours, nights, weekends, and holidays and must be on call 24/7. When a first responder leaves home, their families never know if he or she will return safely. First responders see people who are having possibly the worst day of their lives. A first responder can set the tone for their particular agency, responding with calmness, professionalism, and compassion. First responders often work very long hours for very little pay. The first responder’s profession is a thankless job. These men and women do not do their job for the pay they will receive; they do it to serve their community, save lives, and protect property.

While most first responders feel that what they do is just a reasonable service, and don’t expect or feel that they deserve any recognition for the things they do, it’s time Rainsville honors them for their very important work.

Rainsville Beautification Board Member – Kayron Guffey addressed the Rainsville City Council about the possibility of erecting a monument in the park to honor first responders. The City of Rainsville has set aside a special day to do just that; honor the First Responders of DeKalb County. First Responders Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019, beginning at 2:00 pm at the Rainsville City Park.

Guffey, Rainsville Police Chief – Kevin Smith, and Rainsville Fire Chief -Willimac Wright came together and formed the First Responders Committee. They have worked together to plan a special event that will kick off an annual event to honor first responders. All first responders throughout DeKalb County are invited to attend the ceremony.