Fort Payne City Council Meeting 2-19-19

By Sherri Blevins

The Fort Payne City Council met Tuesday, February 19, 2019. After agreeing to pay the bills, the council approved Resolution 2019-06, declaring certain Recreation Department items surplus.

The council then acted on the following items under New Business:

• Granted an activity permit for the DeKalb Heart Walk, Saturday, August 17, 2019 following the Rotary Pavilion Route

• Approved a Budget Adjustment of $5,000.00 for repairs at DeSoto Golf Course

• Approved moving the Third Saturday Event back under the supervision of the Events & Venues Section of the city. This would require a budget to be set for the events under the city’s supervision and guidelines.

• Authorized the City Clerk to begin the process for the annexation of property belonging to Marlin Blalock located off Roden Drive on Lookout Mountain

• Authorized the collection of approximately $34,000.00 in sewer bill fees from Valley Head from 2017-2018 allowing the Mayor to negotiate the terms of the payment schedule

• Approved the start of contract negotiations with Ladd Environmental for sewer projects

• Authorized contract negotiations with GMC for Wills Valley Recreation Center Renovations and Changes

During Mayor Chesser’s report, he requested that the council consider supporting Leadership DeKalb in future years through creating a contract with the organization for services to the city.