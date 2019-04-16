Fort Payne City Council Meeting 4-2-19

By Sherri Blevins

On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, the Fort Payne City Council conducted its regularly scheduled meeting. After the meeting was called to order, an invocation was given, and the pledge recited, the council entered the Citizen Participation portion of the meeting.

Robert Avery, representing the 2020 Census addressed the Mayor, Council, and all those in attendance regarding the upcoming Census and its importance for our area and the State of Alabama. He stressed the importance of counting every individual living in our area and across the state because economic and political decisions are made based on the data collected during the Census. If Alabama does not get an accurate count, and the count taken shows a loss in population, a national senate seat could be lost. The data from the Census is also used to award government grant money to those areas qualifying with the correct amount of citizens living in the grant area. He also explained that DeKalb County has thirty-two job openings involving the Census. These jobs will pay $13.50 per hour along with mileage. Interested parties may apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs.

Next, a public hearing was held to receive public comments about the proposed vacation of an unopened alleyway off Elm Street. The petition has run in the newspaper for the required four week period. No opposition from the public was received, so the hearing was dismissed.

The council then conducted the following business:

• Approved Resolution 2019-15, authorizing the vacation of the alleyway subject to the public hearing mentioned above

• Approved a $2,500.00 budget adjustment for placing eleven baby changing stations at various locations in the city

• Approved an Activity Permit for the Friends of DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center, Walk/Run Event, using the Wills Valley Route on Saturday, October 12, 2019

• Approved the request by Gary Cole to move a streetlight on 1601 Dean Road

After the Mayor’s Report, the council went into executive session taking no action after the session.