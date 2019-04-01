Fyffe Students Publish Book

By Bonita Wilborn

The 4th grade students at Fyffe School recently created a book of short stories, written by the students in the individual homerooms.

“Each student created their own character and this year we chose monsters,” explained teacher Donna Mayes. “It couldn’t be too scary, just something of their creation. Then they came up with a background for their monster: age, things it liked, things it disliked, and etc.”

The next step in the process was for Fyffe’s 4th grade students to write their story via Chrome Book and Google Docs where they edited their stories making sure there were no remaining mistakes. Then the stories were printed and sent to the publisher, which used those copies and the copies of the students’ individual monster artwork in the book.

“We sent them off and in about three weeks they were finished,” Mayes added.

Each 4th grade homeroom at Fyffe, by the process of brainstorming and then voting, chose their own book’s title and dedication. “My class chose to dedicate their book to sick people in hospitals,” Mrs. Mayes said.

When the finished books were returned to the school, each homeroom had their original book made up of short stories about monsters; one or more story per child in the individual classroom. Mays continued, “The students were allowed to take turns sitting in the author’s chair and reading their story or stories to the class.”

Mayes concluded, “Student Treasures Company sends us the kit, (basically a stack of lined paper and a stack of plain white paper) and each student did their story on the lined paper and their picture on the plain white paper. Then I had to put it in order and make sure the page numbers were correct. The company binds it into a book and sends it back to us. The students can purchase their own copy of the book to take home as a keepsake.”