Girl Scout Cookies Are Here!!

Girl Scout cookie season is in full swing for the Rainsville Girl Scout Troop #10627! Be on the lookout for cookie booths open at various local businesses throughout the next few weeks. These girls work very hard to raise money for trips, service projects, and supplies. Support your local Girl Scout Troop. for cookie booth locations visit

http://www.girlscoutsnca.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html or Download the Digital Cookie app.

If you have additional questions please contact Amie Martin gstroop10627@gmail.com.