By Bonita Wilborn

Several roads in Jackson County have been determined to be impassable due to the excessive rainfall we’ve received not just in the past week, but for the past several months. Some websites have 2018 listed as the wettest year on record, and February 2019 holds the same honor. Last weekend’s rain caused continued flooding of some Jackson County roads and severely damaged others.

Jackson County Emergency Management Authority (EMA) officials say four mountain roads have lost their base and are collapsing. Those include: County Road 17, County Road 38, County Road 93, and County Road 189. Each of the roads are developing very large deep cracks that have continued to grow much deeper and much wider with the continued rain. EMA officials are urging people to stay away from roads that are barricaded and roads that have been deemed impassable.

This situation with the road beds giving way is not unique to Jackson County. It’s happening all over the southeast where excessive rainfall it taking place.