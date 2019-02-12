Kelly’s Rainbow is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and domestic violence shelter in Albertville that services Marshall, DeKalb and Cherokee counties. They are currently in need of the following items:

• Diapers size 4 and 5

• Hygiene products for the elderly (depends, etc)

• Tampons

• Laundry detergent

• Dish detergent

• Hairbrushes

• Lysol

• Hand sanitizer

• Basic necessities

For more information on where and how to donate items, call Tiffany Galbraith, a victims advocate at the Domestic Violence Crisis Center of Fort Payne, at 256-979-1202.