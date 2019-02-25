Leadership DeKalb Visits MVN

By Sherri Blevins

On Tuesday, February 12, twenty-two members from Leadership DeKalb visited Mountain Valley News (MVN) to tour the facility and observe the newspaper creation process. Members met the staff and heard about the various jobs associated with publishing a weekly newspaper.

While at the newspaper, the team participated in a mock television broadcast to get the taste for how it feels to record in a media production studio. Mountain Valley News also records various shows that are broadcast on Farmers Television, so the group had some fun behind the camera.

According to the organization’s website, the purpose of Leadership DeKalb is to prepare and build leadership resources within DeKalb County. Participants for the program are chosen from leaders and emerging leaders in the area. While participating in the program, members receive an intense view of civic and governmental leadership through direct contact with an array of institutions that keep DeKalb County moving forward. Participants explore local and state government, agriculture/economic development, tourism, education, public safety, media, health, and social services.

Members visiting MVN included Jamie Camper, Tracy Jones, Darby Davis, Silvia Hernandez, Derek Jackson, Callum Sears, Nicole Goggans, Laurie Carter, Wendy Holbrook, Megan Guffey, Nikki Phillips, Jaimie Cobb, Tammy Abernathy, Jennifer McCurdy, Karen Suggs, Shannon Kolff, Charman Howell, Kevin Black, Kendall Shankles, Bo Gregg, Jayson Higdon, and Jessica Cushen. Board members Brandi Liles, Cindy Black, and Kelly Frazier also accompanied the group.