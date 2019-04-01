Learn To Be Who You Are

By Alyssa Stover

In the words of me, a high school senior at North Jackson High School, I would like to give you a little insight on the great life lessons that I have learned. My biggest and greatest discovery of all was learning to love myself (honestly could not preach this enough) on how good it feels. It’s like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders that had been there for years, until I learned how to truly be happy with how I look and what’s on the inside.

The second big life lesson I learned is to know that you can be really happy by yourself. You don’t need a guy, fake friends, or negative people just to fill a void, you created yourself; that void of you being lonely. Honestly, it can be powerful and give you a sense of confidence knowing you can depend on yourself and not those around you. But, in no way am I trying to say that it’s bad to ask for help from time to time. As long as you don’t let those people make you feel like you owe them something and that you are forever in their debt.

The last life lesson I would like to share is, surround yourself with people who truly bring out the best you. Don’t be around people who constantly bring you down because they aren’t happy with themselves. Everyone is always destined to do great things, but if you let those negative people in, you will never accomplish those things because that’s what they want; to make you unhappy.

All of this was said to lead up to me saying just really be the best you can be. You have a harder time finding the wrong people for you, if you just be you!