Longstanding Local Icon Closing

By Bonita Wilborn

In 1974, the DeKalb Baptist Association saw the need for an entity where local parents could pay to leave their pre-school aged children, while they worked. At that particular time in history, there were very few Daycare Centers in the area. Most parents had to depend on friends, family, and neighbors as day-time child care providers.

The official name of the DeKalb Baptist Association’s Day Care Center became the DeKalb Baptist Child Development Center(DBCDC). It was not simply a place where children were dropped off for a baby sitter to watch them during the day; it was a place where the children were given structured educational activities in a classroom atmosphere with other children of their particular age range. The DBCDC also provided lunch, snack, nap time, and playtime.

The available facility, which was the basement of the DeKalb Baptist Association’s Mission Center located at 218 Parker Ave SE, Rainsville, made it necessary to require that the child be at least 2½ years of age and potty trained before being accepted in the Daycare.

Over the years, the DeKalb Baptist Child Development Center became known simply as the Mission Center because of its location. Many families have been served by the center in the past 45 years, including my daughter in 1987.

Most things in life can be affected at one time or another by what’s known as the “ripple effect” (the continuing and spreading results of an event or action). The DeKalb Baptist Child Development Center is no different. Mission Center Director, Ken Allen said, “Our numbers have been going down for the past several years due to two specific causes. First, the advent of Cornerstone Christian Academy opening a Daycare, and second the addition of Pre-K programs in the school systems. The onset of our numbers going down has a direct correlation with those two things.”

While most current daycare facilities are operating with a long waiting list, it might seem strange to hear the DeKalb Baptist Child Development Center is operating at such a low rate of clientele that it costs them money to stay in operation.

Allen explained, “Our facility is not set up to provide care for very young infants. Most daycare operations now accept children as young as 6 – 12 months. The children are already in those systems before they reach the age that we can take them (2½ years). Then they go to Pre-K programs at the age of 4 years old, so we have a very small window of time that our facility is still needed.”

With their numbers declining, it became necessary for the administrators of the DeKalb Baptist Child Development Center to take a close look at the bottom line, the cost. So they began to watch the numbers. Allen said, “The Daycare Committee has deliberated since August 2018. We went through some cost-cutting procedures, but we just couldn’t cut the costs enough. It was a very tough decision, and it took us time to conclude that we needed to close the center.”

On Friday, May 24, with the ending of the 2018-2019 school term, the DeKalb Baptist Child Development Center will also be closing its doors. The DeKalb Baptist Mission Center will continue to operate in the ground level portion of the building and will certainly be looking at the best use for the portion of the building that now houses the DeKalb Baptist Child Development Center.