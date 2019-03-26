Murder Case Moves Forward

By Sherri Blevins

On Monday afternoon, March 18, 2019, Judge Steven Whitmire determined prosecutors have probable cause for the capital murder case against Christopher Madison to move ahead to the grand jury. Madison is accused of the strangulation death of eleven-year-old Amberly Barnett on March 1, 2019.

Chief investigator David Davis testified in court Monday afternoon relaying the events that occurred the night of March 1 when Amberly was first reported missing by family members. According to various news reports, Amberly was left at home while other family members shopped. Upon returning to their residence, family members found Amberly missing.

Davis testified that when the sheriff’s department was notified at 7:30pm and the search began, Madison was reported to be seen in the area behind his house and told people he had already searched there and said, “It’s good”. However, when the body was found, it was located four hundred feet behind Madison’s home.

Davis explained the trail of evidence investigators followed that led them to the area behind Madison’s house. He stated, “At the start was a shovel and along the way was a sock, a machete, blonde hair similar to Amberly’s on a pine tree, drag marks and finally Amberly’s body.” He went on to explain that she was found lying on her back with a blue rope wrapped around her neck and her face was red. He said she was only wearing one sock.

According to Davis, family members informed the investigators of Madison’s interest in bondage. Inside Madison’s home, Davis testified, detectives uncovered a pair of bloodied jeans in his dryer. There was also blood in the bathroom sink, on the walls, mattress, bed frame, and on a sheet of paper in the bedroom. Davis added that strands of blonde hair were found in the tub and were consistent with pulled hair.

The results of the forensic testing to be performed on the blood and crime scene evidence are not in as of press time. In addition to the evidence mentioned above, Davis added that a black hair was found on Barnett’s body. Another piece of evidence that points to Madison’s guilt came from his own testimony given during questioning the weekend of the murder. Madison claimed he saw a dark Dodge Durango pull into the driveway at Barnett’s home, but Davis testified that neighbors never saw the vehicle, and other evidence contradicted Madison’s story about the Durango.

At this time, the date for the grand jury hearing has not been announced. Further updates will be given as they unfold.