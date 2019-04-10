MVN Cutomer Appreciation

On Friday, April 12, 2019, Mountain Valley News will hold its first Customer Appreciation Day from 4:00-6:00 pm. An official “Ribbon Cutting” will mark the occasion to announce the new ownership of the paper. There will be hot dogs and S’mores for customers to enjoy (as long as they last), along with various door prizes. The new owners, Arlan (Monk) and Sherri Blevins, would like to thank all the loyal customers who have purchased the paper over the last several years and invite those who haven’t to come by and check out the publication.

The Blevins couple officially bought the paper on January 31, 2019. Previously, Arlan was the general manager for the newspaper. His wife, Sherri, joined the staff as a writer in May of 2018. They formed a new company called Caney Creek Publications that publishes two newspapers: Mountain Valley News and North Jackson Press. The company also publishes quarterly magazines, produces live feed videos of various government and community events, along with several video recordings for local television stations and social media sites.

When asked what he enjoyed about the business, Arlan stated, “I guess the main thing is that the job is always different. I mean every day there is something different going on. You are not doing a routine thing over and over again. There are always different types of sporting events, different types of news stories, and different types of community happenings. It keeps you involved with the community and schools in our surrounding area. I enjoy getting out and meeting people and talking with them about what is going on in their lives and their communities. I enjoy meeting the public.”

When asked what made him decide to purchase the paper instead of just continuing to manage it, Arlan answered, “Back in the fall, I was talking with my bosses, Nathaniel and Teresa Ledbetter, who at the time owned Mountain Valley News. Nathaniel was looking into the possibility of starting a new paper in the North Jackson area. He told me that he and Teresa didn’t have the time needed to put into the paper anymore. He told me that he thought I had been managing the paper long enough to know the business and thought I might enjoy owning it myself. I told him I would talk with my wife, and we would discuss what we wanted to do. We talked about it, and we prayed about it. It was kind of a big step for us since we had never been business owners. We prayed about it and decided to take a leap of faith into this new adventure. We both felt like God was pointing us in that direction. God has been good to us in the past, and we felt he would take care of us in this new adventure if we were following his direction. This adventure allows us to share some good news about what is going on in the community. We do have to report the news, good or bad, but we also have the opportunity to highlight important events in the lives of community members. Also, the timing seemed to be right to try something new. My wife had just retired from teaching after thirty-two years. She is not the type of person to sit at home. She wants to stay busy, and she likes keeping me busy.”

When asked about the video production portion of the business, Arlan had this to say, “The year I started working with the paper, we started a football magazine that has been popular every year since. The areas interest in football started Nathaniel and I to thinking about doing a weekly video broadcast to talk about the upcoming football games and make predictions on who we thought would win. When we decided to start the show, we had no idea what we were doing. We started with a small camera and a love for the game of football. The following year, we rented a building from Farmers Telephone Cooperative (FTC), which contained a television recording studio. It has worked out perfectly for us. We next produced a weekly scoreboard show after the Friday night games that aired on social media sites and WVSM Radio Station. Since then, we have branched out into a wide range of topics for our shows including politics, coaches shows, community awareness, and most recently, we have added Chamber Chatt featuring representatives from both the Rainsville and Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce. It has worked out well for us. God has truly blessed us so far because we couldn’t do this on our own.”

The Blevins wanted to take this opportunity to thank all those involved in helping them on this new adventure. Arlan stated, “When I get an idea to try something new, I first tell my son, Tyler, our technical goo-roo. I ask, ‘How do I do this, Tyler?’ He puts on his research hat (via, Google) and comes up with the answer. I want to thank him because this business has turned into a family affair.” Blevins went on to say, “FTC and WVSM Radio have been excellent partners. They air our shows on their stations. We also have several individuals to thank for their contributions to the company including Chad Brown who provides video editing, David Holt who serves as our feature video host, and David Marks who provides technical support for our social media sites and contributes to shows from time to time. Finally, we must thank our talented staff which includes Bonita Wilborn- Managing Editor, Patsy Overby – Circulation Manager, Amy Martin – Graphic Design, and Nick Hall – Sports Editor.”