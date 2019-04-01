Public Safety Course At DCTC

By Bonita Wilborn

Mountain Valley News would like to highlight another very important course that is now being taught at the DeKalb County Technology Center; namely the Public Safety Program (commonly called Fire School). According to instructor, Jason Brannan, the course came together very quickly and took a great deal of cooperation and coordination between multiple groups of people.

Brannan began, “Mr. Phillips [Jonathan] the Director of the Career Tech, has had a lot of kids that showed interest in public safety type stuff, and with the Career Tech center being here in Rainsville, they talked with us at the Fire Department and wanted to know if this was something we’d be interested in doing. When I was at a class over in Athens, I spoke with the guy from the Alabama Fire College about it. He gave me all of the information that we needed to get a meeting together, so we could sit down with all of the people that needed to be involved: City Council, Superintendent, Fire Chief, and Career Tech. The Fire Chief suggested that we reach out to Northeast Alabama Community College to see if we could plan a pathway to expand the program there. Northeast came on board with us, and we were able to get everything started.”

Two weeks prior to the start of the 2018-2019 school year, a proposal was made before the DeKalb County Board of Education. They liked the proposal and approved it, which started the partnership with the Board of Education, Northeast, the City of Rainsville, the Rainsville Fire Department, and the Alabama Fire College.

“Even though there are other programs like this, to put one together so quickly and to get a 2-year college on board to participate in the first year, was pretty amazing,” Brannan said. “The Public Safety Program started at the beginning of this school year with 10 students participating. The prediction is, that number could double or even triple next year.”

To date, the students enrolled in the Public Safety Program have already completed Firemanship I and II, Public Safety Telecommunications, and they are currently transitioning from the medical side of Emergency Medical Responder (one step under an EMT),to the Hazmat portion of the training, which will set the students up for Volunteer Firefighter Certification next year.

The program is designed to be a two-year course giving students the necessary skills to be well on their way toward a career in the field of Public Safety whether it be as a Certified Fire Fighter, an EMT, a member of the Air Ambulance Services, a Paramedic, a Fire Investigator, a Fire Marshall Services, or Fire Inspector, just to name a few.

“With the Public Safety Course completed, and all parts passed, students would be ready for a bridge course; which is a 5-week course necessary to become a Certified Career Fire Fighter. They’ll have a Hazardous Materials Awareness and Operation Certificate, and a Telecommunications Certificate. It will give them a foot up on the rookie fire fighter and make them a more desirable candidate for a fire department employee. On top of that, they’d have experience in the field of industrial fire fighting, which is a huge thing now. A lot of industry is creating their own programs of fire fighters inside the industry,” Brannan added.

“As a volunteer, you don’t get paid for your services. A surprising 70% of fire fighters in America are made up of volunteers. Over the past decade, there has been a serious decline in the number of people who have the time and are willing to volunteer as a fire fighter. One of our big focuses with this program is to get folks trained and interested in volunteering in public service in their own communities at a young age, so they already have that training out of the way before they go to college, get married, and have a job. Then they can be such an important part of their community and their volunteer fire departments as well.”

Brannan concluded, “We want to recognize and appreciate the cooperation between the city, the county, northeast, and the fire college. We’ve received a lot of financial support to take the kids to SkillsUSA in April. They won’t get compete this year, but we’re getting them set up to complete next year. They’ll have the opportunity to compete at the state level and hopefully even on a national level. All of that money has to come from donations, and we’re very thankful for everyone that has donated and assisted us in being about to take the kids to SkillsUSA. The only way this program is possible is for everyone to work together to give these kids the opportunity to be involved.”