Riding For St. Jude

By Bonita Wilborn

The Fyffe Hillbilly Saddle Club (located at 2172 Traylor Street E., Fort Payne, AL 35968 near Guest Baptist Church), will host their 10th annual St. Jude fundraiser Trail Ride, Auction, and Bar-B-Q Supper on the third weekend of April. The weekend of events will kick off at 6:30 pm on Friday, April 19 with their Tack Auction and Bar-B-Q plates (with Bar-B-Q, Baked Beans, Slaw, Potato Salad, Dessert, and Drink) for $8 or Bar-B-Q Sandwich (with a sandwich, chips, and drink) for $4. Auctioneer Clyde Powell, (license # 1955) will conduct the auction. In addition to tack items, there will also be many donated items for auction including but not limited to: a quilt, power tools, home decorating items, oil changes, haircuts, etc.

Then on Saturday, April 20 beginning at 9:00 am the 16-mile Trail Ride will begin with horses and wagons galore. There will be a donation box available for anyone who would like to donate to St. Jude, also St. Jude T-shirts will be available for purchase, as well as Bar-B-Q plates and sandwiches available for purchase again at 4:00 pm (the end of the ride).

In years past, the Hillbilly Saddle Club has been fortunate enough to raise a total of approximately $45,000 for St. Jude. When asked what caused the group to select St. Jude as their charity of choice, a member of the Hillbilly Saddle Club stated, “We looked into several charities, but St. Jude was the one that had the biggest percentage of the donation going to the cause. We’ve known people over the years that have required the services provided by St. Jude, and they have made great strides in childhood leukemia. It just seemed like a really good charity.”

As an authorized organization to complete fundraising for St. Jude, members of the Hillbilly Saddle Club have been allowed to tour St. Jude Children’s Hospital and attend fundraiser events.

So make plans to go out and enjoy a good meal, a good time, and donate to a good cause.