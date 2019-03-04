Roads Sliding Off The Mountain

By Bonita Wilborn

This past weekend saw yet another mountain road in DeKalb County buckling under the torrential rain that we’ve had lately. According to DeKalb County EMA Director, Anthony Clifton, “Basically it’s about a 100-yard spot half way down the mountain. The foundation of the road is trying to slide off the mountain. In doing so, when the road moved, it broke a main gas line for DC Gas. So the first priority is to get the gas main cut out and replaced, which will take a couple of days. Then they’ll have to dig out a big portion of the road and redo the base on it, similar to what they did several years ago, before the four-lane was built. This will be a long-term very costly project; in to the millions of dollars.”

Along with the Declaration of Emergency from Alabama Governor Kay Ivey, County Commission President, Ricky Harcrow, has also signed a Declaration of Emergency for DeKalb County, which means that Governor Ivey will be requesting government assistance from FEMA through President Trump. This is a time consuming process, but you can rest assured the powers that be are working as swiftly as possible to get the ball rolling on this road restoration project.

Another step in the process was to do a preliminary assessment so the county will have a good estimation of the amount of money that will be needed to finish the project. This is not our first experience with this sort of problem. When a county has 18 mountain roads, it stands to reason that there are going to be problems from time to time, especially in the rainy season or with winter’s snow and ice.

One such incident happened on County Road 27 (aka: Sylvania Gap Road) several years ago and that road was closed for over a year. So don’t expect this current road closing to have a quick fix.

In addition to the road closure on Highway 835 (aka: Old Highway 35), headed down the mountain from Rainsville to Fort Payne, DeKalb County has similar situations with Wade Gap and Tutwiler Gap on Lookout Mountain.

Clifton said, “We have three gap roads, two on Lookout Mountain and one on Sand Mountain, which are trying to slide off the side of the mountain. You can expect long-term closure of these roads because it’s going to take a lot of work in order to fix them. You can expect it to be similar to the Sylvania Gap Road; time wise, money wise, and construction wise.”

If you normally travel one of the three roads that are currently closed for repairs, keep in mind that your safety is at the top of the list, and while you will be having to make a lengthy detour to get to where you are going, getting there safely is far more important than losing your life by driving beyond the barricades and risking disaster.