Ruhama Presents Play For Public

By Stacy Mason

Join us for an under-the-sea musical adventure as Ruhama Junior High School presents The Little Mermaid, Jr. The musical is adapted from the Hans Christian Anderson story and the Disney movie and includes many of the memorable musical numbers from both the movie and Broadway show including: Under the Sea, Part of Your World, and Kiss the Girl. Around 30 talented young students from Ruhama, ranging from 3rd grade to 8th grade, as well as a few alumni students in grades 9 and 10 make up the cast of the show. Ruhama teacher, Staci Mason, and two volunteers who are Ruhama graduates, Heather Conkle, and Katie Bailey, direct the show. The directors and students spend anywhere from 3 to 6 hours in rehearsals, weekly from January to April, to prepare for the show.

The Little Mermaid, Jr. will be the 6th annual spring musical at Ruhama with past shows including: The Magical Land of Oz, Dorothy in Wonderland, Snow Off White and most recently, Annie, Jr. If you were able to see last year’s show, you’d be delighted that this year, you will see many of our talented “orphans” returned to take on lead roles in The Little Mermaid, Jr. including Ariel, Ursula, Sebastian, and Flounder.

Of course, a show of this size requires the help of many sponsors and volunteers. We have volunteers who donate time, money, costumes, etc., and we are grateful for every one.

Performances are Friday, April 12th, and Saturday, April 13th, both at 7:00pm at Ruhama Junior High School Gymnasium. Tickets are $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for school-age children. Children not yet in school are free.