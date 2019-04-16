Fyffe High School is proud to announce that on Saturday, May 4, they will be hosting the “Run for a Drug-Free DeKalb” 5K event to help fund the “Beyond D.A.R.E.” Program presented by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

Beyond D.A.R.E. expansion program is aimed at going beyond only the 5th-grade classrooms throughout the county, so materials and funds are needed to do this first-time project. According to Deputy Priscilla Padgett, the funds are being raised, and it’s important that awareness about the program be raised as well.

The 5K will begin at 8:00 am in the Fyffe High School gym parking lot. Registration deadline to guarantee your T-shirt will be April 20. A T-shirt will not be guaranteed after that. Pre-registration will be $25, and the day of the race will be $30. Groups of 10 people or more will be $20 per person.

Students from each school are encouraged to participate. Many deputies will be present at the event, so bring your children out to meet them.

Anyone may become a sponsor for $100, which will get your name or business name printed on the back of the shirts.

Medals will be awarded to the top three overall male and female finishers as well as the top three male and female finishers for each age division. The age divisions are ages 0-10, 11-20, 21-30, 31-40, 41-50 and 50 or older.

There will be many door prizes that have been donated by local businesses: Chick-fil-A donated gift cards for free meals and other items. Santa Fe Cattle Company, Ruby Tuesday, and Applebee’s all donated gift cards, along with many others.

For more information or to pre-register contact SRO Priscilla Padgett at 256-997-3126.