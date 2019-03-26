By: Nick Hall

Taylor Payne threw a gem on Tuesday for the Section Lions, allowing zero runs and besting Ider by a score of 13-0. Cole Woods led the Lions to victory by driving in four runs. He went 3-for-3 at the plate. Woods drove in runs on a single in the first, a double in the fourth, and a single in the fifth. Section got things started in the first inning when Woods singled on a 0-1 count, scoring two runs. The Lions put up six runs in the fourth inning. Section batters contributing to the big inning included Wiley McCutchen, Payne, Woods, Drake McCutchen, Blake Henry, and Layne White, all driving in runs in the inning. A double by Peyton Hood in the first inning was a positive for Ider. Payne toed the rubber for the Lions. He lasted five innings, allowing one hit and zero runs while striking out nine and walking zero. Stephen Lassetter was on the hill for Ider. He went four innings, allowing ten runs on ten hits, striking out seven, and walking one. Cody Tinker threw one inning in relief. Section launched one home run on the day. Trevier Porter had a four bagger in the fifth inning. Section racked up 15 hits on the day. Woods, Henry, Drake McCutchen, and Wiley McCutchen each collected multiple hits for Section. Henry and Woods each collected three hits to lead the Lions.

Hood went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Ider in hits.