Unexpected Blessings–A Night With Jason Crabb

By: Sherri Blevins

Mountain Valley Today television host, David Holt, interviewed Grammy nominee, Jason Crabb, Friday, February 1, 2019 at the Barn at Blue Pond in Sylvania, Alabama. Deana and Roger Wigley, owners of the establishment, celebrated the success of their long -time friend, Jason Crabb by hosting a special VIP dinner and concert at the Barn at Blue Pond. Fans from Texas, Florida, Massachusetts, Kentucky, Alabama, and other states attended the gold accented event that included a red carpet photo shoot, dinner, conversation, and a spirit-filled concert performed by Crabb and his band.

Before the event began, Holt spoke with Crabb about his Grammy nomination and career in gospel music. To see the full interview, visit Mountain Valley News’s Facebook Page. The interview will also be broadcast on Farmers Television Friday, February 8, 2019 at 5:00pm.