Veteran Receives Quilt Of Valor

By Bonita Wilborn

On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the American Legion Post 106 in Trenton, Georgia, William Kenneth Clayton of Henagar Alabama was presented with a Quilt of Valor. Fran Randolph from Quilts of Valor was present at the ceremony and presented the beautiful and very patriotic quilt to Mr. Clayton.

Mr. Clayton’s service in the United States Army was only one of many reasons that he received the Quilt of Valor. Another reason was he as served a total of 67 years in the American Legion with a number of those years served as Commander of Post 39 in Valley Head, Alabama. American Legion Post 106 in Trenton, Georgia and American Legion Post 39 in Valley Head, Alabama work closely together as Honor Guards at the funerals of veterans. In that role, Mr. Clayton is the person designated to fire the gun during the famed Rifle Salute.

With his years of service to this country and the countless hours of dedication to helping and honoring other veterans, Kenneth Clayton seemed a perfect choice for a Quilt of Valor. Mountain Valley News would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr. Clayton for his service, not only to our great country, but also to his community, and his fellow veterans.

Fran described the organization as “A group of thousands of volunteer quilters from all across America. While founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, our mission is to honor our service members and veterans who have been touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. To date, 215,440 Quilts of Valor have been awarded both in the states and abroad.”

Fran emphasized that each quilt brings a three-part message from our hearts. She explained, “First, we honor you for your service. We honor you for leaving all you hold dear and to stand in harm’s way in a time of crisis, protecting us from the effects of war.

Next, our quilters know that freedom is not free. The cost of our freedom is the dedication of the lives of men and women like you, and this quilt is meant to say “Thank You” for your sacrifice.

And finally, this quilt is meant to offer comfort to you; and to remind you that you are forever in all of our thoughts and hearts. You are appreciated and remembered.”