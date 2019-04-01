Why Rebuild Alabama

By Sherri Blevins

On Friday, March 22, 2019, House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter, and Senator Steve Livingston hosted a television segment for Mountain Valley News to explain why the Rebuild Alabama Act was necessary. In addition, they also responded to some of the misinformation concerning the recently passed bill that has been circulating throughout the area.

Ledbetter and Livingston explained that talks have been going on for years concerning the best way to improve our failing infrastructure. They have participated in at least thirty-one meetings related to improving the roads and bridges in Alabama as well as expanding economic opportunities through expanding the Port of Mobile. They have talked with several companies considering locating in Alabama who were hesitant to do so unless Alabama was willing to put their own money into improving the road system. They have reviewed several academic studies on road and safety conditions in the state of Alabama from various sources such as the University of Alabama and Texas A & M University. They have met with Congressman Shelby concerning the possible expansion of the Port of Mobile and all of the economic opportunities that could be gained from that venture if the money was available to make it happen. They have talked with County Commissioners who reported they didn’t have enough money to repair the dilapidated bridges in their counties that posed safety hazards for their residents.

After all the conversations, studies, long debates, and meetings, Ledbetter had this to say about his decision to support its passage, “This wasn’t an easy vote for any of us. You try to do what is right. You pray about it. People put us in office to do our best. We see all the statistics and are privy to how the situation affects our state and what is going on in the state. At the end of the day, if we are going to be the leaders we need to be for the people, we have to make tough decisions. For me, it is about the next generation, not the next election.”

Ledbetter and Livingston reported that contrary to what some people have heard, the cost of license for motorcycles and cars will not increase. The license increase that will be seen will be that for hybrid and electric cars, which had already been approved in earlier legislation.

Ledbetter sited two interesting studies from Texas A & M University. The first study showed that Alabamians spend between $280.00 to $880.00 per year on slow traffic, stalled traffic, or stopped traffic due to road congestion alone. This does not include the cost of car repairs due to pot holes in the roads. The other study projected that once the infrastructure construction is implemented, the average Alabamian will save $300.00 per year off car repairs.

Another important fact they pointed to was that DeKalb and Jackson Counties are both classified as “receiving” counties, meaning that the counties will receive more money from the bill than the local tax payers will pay into the system because of matching Federal money. Livingston stated, “Some cities were not happy with this, but they understood the importance of it and of moving on.”

Ledbetter explained that in 2018, Alabama had more economic growth than in any other one year period in history. With passage of this bill, he hopes to see it continue.

Ledbetter said there was even a greater benefit from the Rebuild Alabama Act passage than the economic potential, and that benefit was the safety of our children. With improved roads and bridges, fewer traffic accidents should occur. The weekly cost of the bill for the average citizen is about equal to what one would pay for a bottle of water.

One final bit of information Ledbetter clarified was concerning how the revenue can be spent. It can only be spent on three things: roads, bridges, and a specified amount for the Port of Mobile. It cannot be spent on prisons or salaries.