Wills Creek Body Identified

Chief Randy Bynum, of the Fort Payne Police Department, stated that a body was found on Thursday, March 21, 2019 in Wills Creek, south off of Prestwood Drive. The Fort Payne Police Department received a call at 12:40pm from a caller who had been driving down Prestwood Drive. The caller told the officer that he/she could see something in the creek that looked like a body. Fort Payne Fire and Rescue, District Attorney Mike O’Dell, DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson, Fort Payne Police Department, and a special investigator all arrived at the described location to discover a white male in Wills Creek.

According to Fort Payne Police Chief, Randy Bynum, there was a form of identification on the body, but it was not enough for a positive identification to be made. District Attorney, Mike O’Dell, ordered an autopsy to be done in Huntsville at the Department of Forensic Science.

Preliminary results from the autopsy did not yield any violet trauma to the body that would have caused the death of the male subject.

On Tuesday, March 26, 2019, the Department of Forensic Science identified the unknown man as James Thomas Phillips, age 25, of Jacksonville, Alabama. The investigation continues awaiting further testing from the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.