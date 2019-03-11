Johnathan, The Most Loyal Friend David Ever Had (Part IV)

I Samuel 19:4-7 says: “And Jonathan spake good of David unto Saul his father, and said unto him, Let not the king sin against his servant, against David; because he hath not sinned against thee, and because his works have been to thee-ward very good: For he did put his life in his hand, and slew the Philistine, and the LORD wrought a great salvation for all Israel: thou sawest it, and didst rejoice: wherefore then wilt thou sin against innocent blood, to slay David without a cause? And Saul hearkened unto the voice of Jonathan: and Saul sware, As the LORD liveth, he shall not be slain. And Jonathan called David, and Jonathan shewed him all those things. And Jonathan brought David to Saul, and he was in his presence as in times past.”

These verses show the heart of Jonathan toward David, for he was willing to risk his relationship with his father, and possibly even his life, to see that David was received by King Saul. This is something that not many people would be willing to do! The words that came out of Jonathan’s mouth concerning David were always good words, for there is no record that shows that he ever spoke badly about his dear friend! This might be a good lesson for us, for we should think long and hard before saying anything bad about anyone, especially those who have been close friends for years. Jonathan even indicated to his father Saul that it would be an act of sin to have David put to death. What son of a king would tell his father that he was about to commit a sin? David had never sinned against Saul; had always fought for Saul’s army and had risked his life against Goliath for the sake of Saul and his army. Jonathan reminded his father Saul that David had done these things. He even told Saul that he had rejoiced over David’s bravery against the giant. Now Jonathan understood that his father was about to sin against an innocent person, and he told his father so.

Saul responded favorably to his son’s words and said that David would not be killed. As soon as Jonathan heard these words, he went to David and informed him of Saul’s decision. Then he brought David to Saul to make sure that the “deal” was settled and Saul would not have David killed. David was placed back before Saul as a leader in the army of Israel. None of this would have happened without the true friendship of Jonathan with David.

By J. Briggs King

Evangelist

