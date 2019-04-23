Johnathan, The Most Loyal Friend David Ever Had (Part XI)

Not many people are willing to put their lives on the line for a friend, but that is exactly what Jonathan did for David. I Samuel 20:31-33 continues our story: “For as long as the son of Jesse liveth upon the ground, thou shalt not be established, nor thy kingdom. Wherefore now send and fetch him unto me, for he shall surely die. And Jonathan answered Saul his father, and said unto him, Wherefore shall he be slain? What hath he done? And Saul cast a javelin at him to smite him: whereby Jonathan knew that it was determined of his father to slay David.” I did not finish with verse 31 in the last article, so I will continue with it here. Notice that Saul has an interest in the future of Jonathan, but perhaps more for the personal pride of having a son to succeed him as king. He had no real care for Jonathan, outside “family interest”. Jonathan, on the other hand, did not care that he would not be king, for he knew that God had appointed David to be the next king over Israel. He asked his father why David should be slain, since he had done nothing against Saul or his kingdom. So we see Jonathan taking more care for the life of a friend than for his own life, which is a very unusual thing.

By this point Saul had lost all reason concerning his statement that Jonathan should be king after him, for he attempted to kill his own son. Rage against an enemy can also turn to rage against anyone who stands with that enemy, and this is exactly what had happened in the life of Saul. He was so blinded by his hatred and jealousy of David that he was willing to kill his own son when he stood for David. Saul actually threw a javelin (spear) at Jonathan in a failed attempt to kill him! By this time Jonathan knew that Saul had determined to kill David, for if Saul would attempt to kill his own son whom he wanted to reign as king in his stead, he certainly would have no qualms about killing David. I Samuel 20:34 says, “So Jonathan arose from the table in fierce anger, and did eat no meat the second day of the month: for he was grieved for David, because his father had done him shame.” Now we see David’s loyal friend, Jonathan, so grieved that he will not eat food, because of his love and loyalty to David, and because he knew the will of God concerning David and his position as the next king of Israel. Not many people would give up bids for the kingdom to save the life of a friend; Jonathan did!

By J. Briggs King

Evangelist

Rainsville, AL