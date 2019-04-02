ACTE Regional Winners

By Bonita Wilborn

A group of students from North Jackson High School recently attended the regional competition of the Alabama Consortium for Technology and Learning (ACTE) that was held at the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center in Rainsville.

Winners of the level 5 competitions (11th and 12th graders), were:

• Animation Group – third place – Jonathan York and Kobe Smith

• Audio Presentation Group – third place – Kylie Batey and Justin Wilson

• Hardware Modification Group – first place – Jonathan York and Kobe Smith

• Website Design Group – third place – Mackenzie Bynum and Sheridan Young

• IT Written Test – third place – Daniel Feigel

Winner of the level 4 competitions, (9th and 10th graders), was:

• IT Written Test – second place – Thomas Allison