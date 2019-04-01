Hannah Maddox of Geraldine and Hadley West of Fyffe, were awarded scholarships by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians (PBCI) for their participation in Alabama’s livestock industry on Saturday, March 16 at a luncheon held in coordination with the Alabama Junior Beef Expo and the Southeastern Livestock Exposition (SLE) Rodeo.

The PBCI has a proud history of supporting youth in livestock. Each year, two young people from each of Alabama’s 67 counties are awarded a scholarship to aid in future participation in youth livestock events or further education during the Junior Beef Expo held at Garrett Coliseum during SLE Livestock Week.