SAM Foundation Suicide Prevention Training

By Bonita Wilborn

The SAM Foundation of Fort Payne will bring its highly educational “Question, Persuade, Refer” (QPR) training program for suicide prevention to Rainsville on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5:30pm – 7:30pm at the Jimmy Wright Emergency Operations Complex located at 55 Carey Baker Lane in Rainsville (the DeKalb County E-911 Operations Complex) and will be hosted by DeKalb County 911.

Every 13 minutes in the United States, someone dies by suicide.

• Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death for 15-24 year olds in the United States.

• While more women attempt suicide, men are four times more likely to die by suicide.

• 9 out of 10 people who die from suicide suffer from diagnosed or undiagnosed mental disorder.

• Each day an estimated 18-22 veterans die by suicide.

• 1 in 6 students nationwide (grades 9-12) seriously considered suicide in the past year.

• 80% of people who die from suicide give definite warning signs.

• Firearms are the most commonly used method of suicide among males.

• Poisoning is the most commonly used method of suicide among females.

Suicide is the most preventable form of death. Anyone can help by knowing the warning signs and what to do if you or someone you love is in a crisis situation. The warning signs include: increased alcohol or drug use, reckless behavior, talking about wanting to die or about suicide, anger, anxiety (feeling hopeless, desperate, trapped), giving away possessions, and no sense of purpose.

The mission of The SAM Foundation is to prevent suicide through public awareness and education. The acronym, “SAM” stands for “Suicide Awareness Means…Hope.” The foundation hopes to change the way our communities view mental health and become a resource for those who have been affected by suicide. The inspiration for the foundation is Sam Johnson, brother of Georgia Program Coordinator, Julie Smith, and Alabama Program Coordinator Nichole Goggans. Sam died by suicide on December 17, 2002. The foundation’s free programs include a variety of suicide prevention trainings that can be customized for any organization. It also facilitates support groups for those affected by suicide and those who may be in crisis as well as their families and friends. The SAM Foundation works closely with organizations like the DeKalb County Advocacy Center, Crisis Services of North Alabama, The Jason Foundation, Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resource Coalition, Jacob Crouch Suicide Prevention Services, among others. For more information on The SAM Foundation or to schedule training for your organization, contact nicole.samfound@gmail.com or visit www.SAMfound.org.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.