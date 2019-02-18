WWII Chaplains Honored

On February 3, 2019 American Legion Post 89 conducted a memorial service honoring the memory of four valiant chaplains that offered their lives in service during World War II. The service was held at Minvale Baptist Church in Fort Payne, complete with musical tributes and historical readings of the valiant sacrifice made by the chaplains. DeKalb County Commission President, Ricky Harcrow presented Chaplain Don Donaghy with a Resolution in honor of the ceremony. A video of the ceremony can be found on Mountain Valley News’s Facebook Page.