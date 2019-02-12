Margie Mountain Introduces Rita Fay River

Hey Y’all! I wanna send a BIG OLE Margie Mountain shout out ta my sassy little cusin Rita Fay River. She’s got a colum lack mine in this here new paper calt the North Jackson Press, thanks to me. When the Monk boy here menshuned that we’z a gonna du this uther newspaper he sayd, “Margie yu thank yu kan handle a nuther colum every week?” I sayd, “I shore cud, but I got sumbudy else fer ye.” Well, he axed, “Who?” I sayd, “Well I gotta sassy little cusin named Rita Fay River and she’s been ritin fer newspapers lack me fer quite a spell now. In air family we call them the Jackson crew cuz she happens ta be frum Hullywud, whut’z in Jackson County. I think these folks around here bouts needs ta get ta kno her tu.”

So he sayd, “Well les give her a holler an axe her ifn she’d be in-arested”. So I calt up Rita Faye and I sayd, “Hey Rita Fay whutche doing?” She sayd, “I ain’t duin nuthin yu wudn’t do an a heck uv a lot more we jest kan’t talk about.” That’s jest how we alwayz talk ta each uther. But it’s all the truth.

Enyhow, she sayd whutche need cuz?” I sayd I’ve got a job fer ye. Well, she talkt a while bout sum uv them thare other jobs I’ve had fer her over the yars, which didn’t zackly turn out lack we specked, and then she sayd, “Well I dunno ifn I wanna du no job fer yu er not.” Well we talkt about that fer a while jest laffin an rim-a-nissin an jest had a good old time. Well, ader a whule she sayd, “By the way, whut wuz that thare job ye calt bout?” I new I had her huked. So I sayd, “Sweetie Pie, I’ve been ritin this here colum fer the Mountain Valley News (whut I knod she alreedy knod about) an we’re startin this here new newspaper calt the North Jackson Press up thare in your neck of the woods and thay’re needin sumbudy ta rite a colum lack mine, fer that wun.” Well lemee say she jest jumped rite on it. She sayd, “Yu kan count me in sister!” Coarse she ain’t reely my sister. We jest talk lack. I got a nuff sisters an believe yu me I ain’t lukin fer nary a nuthern. But this here’z the furst week of the North Jackson Press so y’all luk it up an I shore hope ye njoy her colum, but not beter than mine tho.

Well, I spect I better skedaddle. Y’all have a good ole Alabamer day and come on back next week, ye heer