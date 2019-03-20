By Sherri Blevins

Alabama State Troopers confirmed Wednesday, March 13, 2019 that a body spotted by three fishermen in South Sauty Creek at Buck’s Pocket State Park on Tuesday, March 12, was that of missing teen, Koy Spears.

Three fishermen found the body near Morgan’s Cove Boat Ramp around 4:45pm. Spears had been missing since February 22, 2019. He and two other teens reportedly were traveling in a Jeep when flood waters swept the trio off the bridge and into Matheny’s Creek. The two other teens were rescued the day of the incident, but the Jeep is still missing. Previous search attempts for the vehicle have not been successful, and the search continues for the Jeep.

Spears parents were called to the scene when the unidentified body was found 1.5 miles from where the teens were first reported missing. Leslie Spears, Koy’s mother, told a television reporter, “When I got there, I told them I could just feel the pull. I don’t know. It’s just a mother thing. I knew it was Koy.”

The Department of Forensic Sciences took the body to its Huntsville Lab for positive identification and an autopsy. Official identification results were released on Wednesday, March 13.

On Friday, March 15, Geraldine High School Seniors honored the memory of their friend and classmate with a balloon release ceremony that took place on the front lawn of Geraldine High School. The seniors were dressed in purple caps and gowns as they released purple and white balloons to celebrate Koy’s life. After the emotional release, the students sang the Alma Mater and concluded with singing Amazing Grace.