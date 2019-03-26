Census Workers Needed

By Bonita Wilborn

It’s time for the 2020 United States Census records to begin and Robert Avery, Census recruiter is looking for census workers in Jackson County. Avery recently visited the Jackson County Commission with the mission of highlighting the importance of having an accurate count of Jackson County citizens.

If accurate counts are not reported it could result in the loss of congressional seats, since those are determined by a county’s population. Avery’s goal is to keep that from happening. In order to do that, an accurate count must be taken.

If hired to assist with the census, the employee’s work schedule will be determined by the position they’re hired for. While the working hours for field positions are generally flexible, work during the day time hours are required for some field positions. Evening and weekend work is required for positions that would have you interviewing the public. Specific day, evening, and/or weekend shifts will be required for employees that are hired in Supervisory positions.

The hiring of local citizens to work in their own home town is very important to the United States Census Bureau due to the face that people are generally more comfortable talking to someone they are familiar with.

Census workers receive weekly paychecks and can expect their first paycheck approximately two weeks after their first day of work. Census takers will also be paid during training. Field employees will be reimbursed for mileage and other authorized work expenses.

Applicants must: be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, be a United States citizen, have a valid email address, and if a male born after December 31, 1959 you must be registered with the Selective Service System, or have a qualifying exemption.

If offered a job: you must pass a criminal background check and review of criminal records (including fingerprinting) and must be available to work flexible hours, including days, evenings, and weekends.

Most jobs require employees to: have access to a vehicle and a valid driver’s license, unless public transportation is readily available and have access to a computer with Internet (to complete training).

For more information or to apply online, visit 2020census.gov/jobs or call 1-855-JOB-2020.