DeKalb County BOE Meeting 4-18-19

By Sherri Blevins

The DeKalb County Board of Education met on Thursday, April 18, 2019. After the meeting convened, the board approved the agenda and the March 12, 2019 minutes, the School Financial Statements and General Fund Bank Reconciliation reports, as well as the motion to pay the bills and approve the accounts.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Barnett recognized Collinsville student, Andrea Wainwright, as the Alabama Community Education Association Volunteer of the Year. Wainwright volunteers for the Twenty-First Century after-school program at Collinsville. Jacklyn Clanton and Lori Owen, Twenty-First Century administrators, read their letter of nomination submitted for the state volunteer award.

Marie Manning, Director of the Alabama Association of School Boards (AASB) District 6, addressed the board urging them and all education employees to support the Advancement of Technology Bill, which will bring $2.3 million to Dekalb County Schools. Manning advised everyone to call their legislators encouraging them to pass this legislation. She also reported that the AASB supports the new Teachers Retirement/Retainment Act improving the benefits for newly hired teachers.

The board then acted on the following items:

• Accepted the resignations of Leisha Hancock – Itinerant Bus Aide – Fyffe Special Services Center and Ashton Traffanstedt – Varsity Cheerleading Sponsor (Coaching Duties Only) –Collinsville High School

• Approved the retirements of Leslie Bunch – Moonlake School Elementary Teacher; Deborah Harville- Fyffe High School Bookkeeper; Teresa Jamison – Ider High School Elementary Teacher; Brenda Marks – Henagar Jr. High School CNP Manager; Robin Morton – Geraldine High School Itinerant Special Education Aide; LaJanet Troxtel – Geraldine High School Elementary Teacher; Ricky Bryant – Fyffe High School Principal; Billy Keith – Ruhama Jr. High Secondary Science/P.E. Teacher; Beverly Hood – Plainview High School Librarian

• Approved the leaves of absence for Crystal Bramblett – Geraldine High School Pre-K Teacher 4/9/19 – 5/28/19; Tracy Gilliland – Crossville High School ELA Teacher 8/1/19 – 5/27/20; Teresa Smith – Collinsville High School Counselor 4/24/19 – 6/20/19; Pamela Bryant – Crossville High School Custodian 2/4/19 – 5/1/19; Tiffany Jenkins – Fyffe High School Pre-K Auxiliary 1/7/19 – 4/24/19; Scottie Davis – Crossville Schools Bus Driver 1/3/19 – 5/31/19; Tracy Butts – Crossville Middle School Teacher 4/12/19 – 4/24/19; Kelbi Ballenger – Moon Lake Elementary School Teacher 4/11/19 – 8/2/19

• Transferred Gwen Peppers from 4-hour Custodian to Itinerant Bus Aide at Fyffe Special Services Center

• Approved contracts for Darin Bell – Homebound (IDEA B); Laura Hill – Homebound (Local); Jerry Wilks – Special Needs Bus Route (IDEA B); Maria Jeffery – Parent Liaison Collinsville Parental Involvement (Title I); Kimberly Ford – ESL Tutor (Migrant) Tutor (Title I); Troy Mueller – Bus Driving Safety Trainer (State Transportation); Angie Gattis – Clerical Worker in Technology Department (Local); Lesa Simpson – Contract Counseling Services at Crossville Elementary School (Local)

• Approved the Policy Committee Recommendations

• Approved the 2019-2020 DeKalb County Schools Calendar Adjustment

• Tabled the Data Manager Job Description

• Approved the Registrar Job Description

• Recognized the City of Rainsville for their repair work to the DeKalb County Board of Education Building

• Announced the next meeting for May 2, 2019