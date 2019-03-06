By Bonita Wilborn

At the February 14 meeting of the Jackson County Commission, Commissioners approved the DHR lease agreement, valid until September 30, 2019. The lease was increased from $1.00 per square foot to $3.00 per square foot.

The following agenda items were also approved:

• A motion to extend the employment of Gavin Arnold with Public Works for an additional six months

• A motion to resurface County Road 61

• A motion to advertise for a public hearing to vacate County Road 458

Jackson County Chief Deputy, Rocky Harnen, addressed Commissioners concerning two Chevrolet Tahoes that were recently purchased by the Sheriff’s Department. While he was very thankful to have them, his concern is that they are in need of additional vehicles as well. Harnen asked that they consider the acquisition of at least two more vehicles. He said, “It has been several years since the Commission purchased vehicles for the Sheriff’s Department.”

Harnen further addressed personnel issues. “We are having problems hiring people because of family insurance premiums. Other agencies nearby are paying between $90 – $150 per pay period and Sheriff’s Department employees are paying $400 – $500 per pay period.

The next meeting of the Jackson County Commission will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Editor’s note: Due to the fact that we send the newspaper to print on Wednesday afternoons at approximately 4:00pm, any Civic meetings that are held later in the week will always be in the following week’s newspaper. We apologize for the inconvenience.