Rainsville City Council 2-21-19

By Sherri Blevins

The Rainsville City Council met Thursday, February 21, 2019. The following actions were taken during the meeting:

• Approved the minutes from the last meeting

• Approved a contract with Pyrotecnico to provide fireworks at the Rainsville Freedom Fest at the city’s cost of $12,000.00

• Approved the hiring of Kennedi Traylor as Sanitation/Drive Thru employee at $11.24 per hour effective March 6, 2019

• Approved paying Kevin Keller $7,513.00 for completion of the metal portion of the Rainsville Farmers Market Pavilion ($7,000.00 for the project was donated by Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter and Senator Steve Livingston)

• Announced that the city will take over the youth flag football program

• Approved $500.00 sponsorship to Leadership DeKalb for their April 27 Litter Project at First State Bank

• Approved $250.00 sponsorship to Made In DeKalb for their March 8-10 program

• Approved $500.00 sponsorship to Alabama High School Rodeo Association Finals at the Agri-business Center in April

• Approved $500.00 sponsorship to Wildlife & Hunting Expo

• Announced the Shrine Rodeo will be at the Agri-business Center March 1&2

• Approved paying $1,500.00 to replace a culvert on Mockingbird Lane

• Approved paying $3,160.00 to repair a culvert on Nix St./Boozer

• Approved Resolution 02-21-2019 declaring a 1976 Mack Fire Truck presently used as a snow plow as Surplus

• Approved purchasing a sound system for the Tom Bevil Center at a cost of $2,600.00

• Announced April 27 as the date for the Tornado Memorial Candlelight Service commencing at 7:00pm

• Approved $500.00 sponsorship for Officer Devlin and Chief Smith to attend an SRO Conference in Gatlinburg, Tennessee

• Promoted Derrick Summerford to Assistant Fire Chief effective March 6, 2019

• Approved paying the monthly bills

• Set the date of the next meeting as March 4, 2019

The meeting was then adjourned.