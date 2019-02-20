Bears Advance

By: Nick Hall

Back in the fall, the Fultondale Wildcats eliminated the Plainview Bears from the state playoffs. You know what they say about paybacks. Monday night on the floor of Pete Matthews Coliseum in Jacksonville, the Wildcats found out, to the tune of 68-53, that it’s not football season anymore. Actually, the game wasn’t even that close.

The Bears opened a 19-5 lead by the end of the first and held a 42-18 advantage at the intermission. The defending 3A state champs extended their lead to 34 points by the end of the third period when the Plainview bench took over. The Wildcats tried to mount a comeback in the final period but the whole was just too deep.

Caden Millican finished the game with 16 points to lead the Bears, followed by Koby Tinker with 11. Cole Millican netted 9 points on the night just ahead of Haden White and Tristan Willingham who scored 8 each. Jackson Hosch and Jonah Williams each finished with 5 points, followed by Dane Haymon with 4 and Jathan Underwood with 2 points.